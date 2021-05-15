Southampton beats already-relegated Fulham 3-1 in EPL

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP)Nathan Tella scored his first goal for Southampton in a 3-1 win over already-relegated Fulham in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The midfielder came off the bench to net the second while Fulham’s consolation came from 18-year-old Fabio Carvalho scoring his first goal for the London club.

Southampton took the lead in the first half when Che Adams scored from a James Ward-Prowse free kick.

Tella slotted home a second moments after coming onto the field on the hour mark.

Just as Southampton looked to be cruising towards all three points Carvalho pulled one back for Fulham with a well-struck shot off the underside of the bar.

Less than 10 minutes later, however, substitute Theo Walcott restored Saints’ two-goal advantage with a clinical finish.

With Fulham’s fate already sealed for the season, boss Scott Parker decided to give some of the players who had not featured significantly this season a chance, including a maiden senior start for teenager Carvalho.

Southampton moved up to 13th place with two games remaining.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51