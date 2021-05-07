Southampton-Liverpool Preview

Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool will come out stronger from this season, despite failing miserably in their bid to defend the Premier League title.

Liverpool sat pretty at the top at Christmas, but a remarkable slump in form, not helped by injuries to key players, has seen them drop to seventh. Their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League are still intact, however, with the postponement of last week’s game with Manchester United due to fan protests handing Liverpool a game in hand.

“In the beginning when we had problems, we were still kind of winning, in a good position but it’s a long season and if anything else happens, we will struggle, and that’s what happened,” Klopp said ahead of Saturday’s game with Southampton. “To be in the position we were two years before, we needed to be nearly perfect and the situation needed to be nearly perfect. In a moment when it’s not perfect for us, the league is too strong.

“I was most of the time not champion in my career, so I try to learn always. Did I learn a lot? Yeah, for sure. Some things you want to learn, some things you don’t want to experience. The players learned a lot as well – that’s clear. That’s the plan: that we use our new experience for the future, for next season especially, but you’ll have to wait until then so we can show that we really got it.”

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl broke down in tears of joy after the last meeting between these teams, when his side won 1-0. The Saints have won just two of their 16 league games since then, however.

“I think it was an amazing game we had against them here at home with the win,” Hasenhuttl said. “The problem was that I think we celebrated so much that after this game we didn’t win for six or seven games!”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Liverpool – Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold has been involved in seven Premier League goals this season (two goals, five assists) – no defender has had a hand in more in the competition this term.

Southampton – Danny Ings

Since leaving Liverpool, Southampton striker Ings has scored in two different Premier League games against them – only Nicolas Anelka (four) has scored in more different Premier League games against the Reds having previously played for them in the competition.

KEY OPTA FACTS

Liverpool have won just six points from their last 30 available in Premier League home games (W1 D3 L6). They had only dropped 22 points from their previous 66 league games at Anfield (W55 D11 L0).

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has scored seven goals in seven Premier League appearances against Southampton, including five in three against them at Anfield.

No Southampton player has been involved in more Premier League goals this season than James Ward-Prowse (14 – 8 goals, 6 assists). His eight goals are the most he’s ever scored in a top-flight campaign, while only in 2014-15 did he register as many assists (also six).

Southampton have earned fewer points than any other Premier League side so far in 2021 (11 – W3 D2 L13), with the Saints also conceding a league-high 40 goals so far this calendar year.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last six home league games against Southampton (W4 D2), winning the last three by an aggregate score of 10-0.