Ralf Rangnick has challenged Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United to find their scoring form after blaming poor finishing for a dip in results.

United were unable to satisfactorily bounce back from the shock FA Cup exit at the hands of Middlesbrough as they drew 1-1 with the Premier League’s bottom club Burnley on Tuesday.

Rangnick’s side had 64.1 per cent of the possession at Turf Moor and 22 goal attempts. Five of those were on target, but Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope was in excellent form, while United also had two goals disallowed.

Ronaldo has failed to score in any of his last five appearances in all competitions – the last time he had a longer run without a goal at club level was a run of seven games in December 2008 and January 2009.

Rangnick, though, insists United’s players must all take the onus to improve and capitalise on the chances they are creating.

Ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Southampton, interim manager Rangnick told a news conference: “It’s not only about Cristiano. He should score more goals, it’s obvious.

“We have created a lot of chances, but we didn’t score enough goals based on how many chances we created. I think 70 minutes (against Burnley) was very close to the game plan, but now it’s about rewarding ourselves and getting the results we should have deserved.”

Southampton, meanwhile, earned a 3-2 win over Tottenham in their last outing.

“We found a very good game plan,” explained Ralph Hasenhuttl. “Against a back five we were always (previously) a little bit struggling creating chances.

“We tried it a little bit different, it worked perfectly. Congrats to the analysts, to (assistant) Richard (Kitzbichler), to everybody who was working with us.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in five goals in his four Premier League appearances against Southampton, scoring twice and assisting three. Only against Aston Villa, Everton and Leeds United (6 each) has he been involved in more in the competition.

Southampton – James Ward-Prowse

Saints captain James Ward-Prowse created two of Southampton’s goals against Spurs, and set up a game-leading five chances in total. The midfielder’s set-piece delivery and passing ability is sure to be key again if the visitors are to get a result at Old Trafford.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Ronaldo scored on his last Premier League appearance Southampton, in a 3-0 win in December 2004. If he scores here, it will be the third-longest gap for a player between goals against a specific opponent in the competition (17 years and 70 days), after Ryan Giggs against Norwich (18y 84d) and Paul Scholes against Queens Park Rangers (17y 120d).

– Having netted nine goals in their first two Premier League home games this season (5-1 vs Leeds United, 4-1 vs Newcastle United), Man Utd have netted just a further nine in their subsequent nine matches at Old Trafford. Indeed, they’ve failed to score in four home league games this season, already more than in the whole of 2020-21 (three).

– Southampton have lost just one of their last seven Premier League games (W3 D3), with the Saints both scoring and conceding at least once in all seven of these matches. Southampton are looking to secure consecutive league wins for just the second time this season.

– United have lost just one of their last 11 Premier League games (W6 D4) since the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils have conceded just 10 goals in these 11 games (0.9 per game), having shipped 21 times in 12 league games under the Norwegian this term (1.8 per game).

– United have won 36 points from losing positions against Southampton in the Premier League, more than any side has against another in the competition’s history.