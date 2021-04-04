Southampton rallies to beat Burnley, ease relegation worries

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP)Southampton eased its relegation concerns by coming from two goals down to beat Burnley 3-2 on Sunday for just a second win in the Premier League since the start of January.

Nathan Redmond completed the comeback in a thrilling game at St. Mary’s Stadium by volleying home the winning goal in the 66th minute, following strikes before halftime by Stuart Armstrong and Danny Ings.

Burnley has pushed into a 2-0 lead thanks to a 12th-minute penalty by Chris Wood, who then set up Matej Vydra for the second in the 28th.

Southampton climbed up to 13th place with a win that lifted the team 10 points clear of third-to-last Fulham. That should mean Southampton’s top-flight status is secure for another season.

Burnley is three points back in 15th place.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51