Southampton-Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Ryan Mason is relishing what he called a “crazy” opportunity to manage Tottenham after he replaced Jose Mourinho in a shock change.

Mourinho’s time at Spurs came to an end on Monday, albeit it was hardly the biggest footballing story of the week.

Former Spurs player Mason, 29, has been appointed as interim boss until the end of the campaign, and first up is a home game against Southampton.

“Crazy. It’s football. Anything can happen. You just have to be ready for what football can throw at you at times,” Mason said.

“I want us to be brave and aggressive and play like Tottenham Hotspur.”

Yet Mason could well be without talisman Harry Kane, who sustained an injury against Everton on Friday, for his first game in charge.

“I’m not sure currently. He didn’t train today. It’s one of those cases of taking it day by day. We’re still not sure about the weekend just yet,” he added.

“What we do now is Harry’s working extremely hard to get over this injury.”

Southampton, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to Leicester City in the FA Cup semi-final last time out, and Ralph Hasenhuttl knows his team are in for a completely new challenge on Wednesday.

“It’s interesting that just a few hours after our last game no one speaks about it anymore. It shows how quickly things change in football,” he said.

“It’s definitely a strange moment to concentrate on a new manager three days after their last game, with a final on the weekend and our game on Wednesday, but it is how it is.

“The work our analysts have done on Tottenham is gone now, it’s not that interesting anymore. We have to face something new.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tottenham – Harry Kane

Kane has been involved in 16 goals in 12 Premier League games against Southampton (10 goals, six assists), more than he has vs any other opponent in the competition. He’s one of just five players to have a hat-trick of goals and a hat-trick of assists against the same opponent in Premier League games.

Southampton – Danny Ings

Danny Ings has been involved in six goals in his five games against Spurs for Southampton in all competitions (five goals, one assist), accounting for 86% of the total goals Saints have scored in these games (6/7).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Tottenham have scored four Premier League hat-tricks against Southampton, more than they have vs any other side. These were scored by Steffen Iversen (March 2000), Jermain Defoe (December 2004), Harry Kane (December 2017) and Son Heung-min (September 2020).

– Son scored four goals in Tottenham’s 5-2 win against Southampton in the reverse fixture, with all four being assisted by Harry Kane. It’s the only occasion in Premier League history of a player scoring four goals in a match with all of them assisted by the same player.

– Mourinho has lost nine of his 41 home games in charge of Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions. Across his two spells with Chelsea he lost nine of 156 home games, but has never suffered 10 home defeats at any of his previous clubs.

– Southampton have drawn each of their last three Premier League away games against London sides – only once previously have the Saints drawn four consecutive trips to the capital in the top-flight (between August 1979 – August 1980).

– Southampton have scored in each of their last 10 Premier League meetings with Spurs. However, Saints have only kept one clean sheet themselves in that run and have only won three of the 10 games (D1 L6).