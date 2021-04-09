Southampton-West Brom Preview

Che Adams has not picked up a Scottish accent, but Ralph Hasenhuttl is hoping the Southampton forward brings his international form back to the Premier League.

Adams decided to switch allegiance from England to Scotland recently, and made his international bow in last month’s fixtures, scoring a stunner in a 4-0 win over the Faroe Islands.

He started the season well for Southampton, but has tailed off as the Saints’ form hit the rocks.

Adams was rested against Burnley last week as Southampton claimed a vital 3-2 win, and ahead of Monday’s trip to West Brom, Hasenhuttl confirmed he is in contention to return.

“You show this self-confidence afterwards. But then very quickly you have to switch the button and know you have to compete here for your team also,” Hasenhuttl said of Adams.

“I think the guy knows this and what I like is he is coming back and immediately wants to concentrate on the club and is not leaning back. Che McAdams is back and he is definitely not speaking differently.

“It was good for him to score for Scotland for the first time. I saw the game and he did a good job. Also, they have a good chance to go maybe to the World Cup so it was a good first step for him.”

Should Adams feature, he is likely to be going up against Dara O’Shea, who went off injured in West Brom’s shock 5-2 win over Chelsea last week.

Sam Allardyce, however, did not have good news to offer on Branislav Ivanovic’s fitness.

“Dara is looking very good for the Southampton game,” he said.

“Branislav will be out for a long time, we think. We will have to assess it week-by-week, but certainly at the moment it looks like it’s going to be a long period.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Brom – Matheus Pereira

Matheus Pereira had a hand in four of West Brom’s five goals in their victory against Chelsea last time out (two goals, two assists), as many as he had in his previous 14 appearances in the competition (four goals).

Southampton – Nathan Redmond

Nathan Redmond scored the winner as Southampton came from 2-0 down to beat Burnley, and the former Birmingham City and Norwich City winger has now been involved in five goals in his last two games in all competitions, as many as he had in his previous 30 appearances.

KEY OPTA FACTS

•Over half of Allardyce’s Premier League matches against Southampton have ended as a draw (10/18), with the other eight split between four wins and four defeats. Allardyce has only won one of his last nine against the Saints (D5 L3).

•Southampton came from 2-0 down to beat Burnley 3-2 last time out, and are looking for consecutive league victories for the first time since December.

•West Brom have failed to score in six of their nine home league games under Sam Allardyce (W1 D3 L5), though the Baggies are unbeaten in the three home games in which they have found the net under Allardyce (W1 D2).

•Southampton have won just two of their last 16 Premier League games on Monday (D6 L8), though both of those victories came this season (2-1 v Brighton and Hove Albion, 1-0 v Liverpool).

•All four of West Brom’s Premier League wins this season have come on Saturdays – on the other days of the week this term, their record is P18 W0 D6 L12.