Southampton-West Ham United Preview

West Ham United need just a point against Southampton to qualify for the Europa League, but David Moyes is taking nothing for granted.

The Hammers have had a brilliant season and, with 10,000 fans in support on Sunday, will aim to book their place in the Europa League qualifiers.

As long as they avoid defeat, West Ham will claim just their second top-six finish in the Premier League – their only previous one coming in 1998-99 – and Moyes’ highest league finish since he came sixth with Everton in 2012-13.

“That’s the aim. We want to try to finish on a high and do our job. We’ve got ourselves into pole position, and we have to try and win. It will be a tough game – I’m sure of that.,” Moyes said.

“I said to the players a few weeks back that the club record in the Premier League was 62 points. We’ve equalled that, and now we’ve got the chance to beat that in our own right. we’ve got to try to do that.

“We know that it would not only beat the record, but it would also give us something else: European football.

“I’m really hopeful that we can get there, but I’m not taking a thing for granted, I’m really not.”

Southampton have had a dismal 2021, after making an impressive start to the season.

Ralph Hasenhuttl is already looking ahead to next term, and confirmed he is hoping to keep hold of on-loan forward Takumi Minamino.

“He was a very lively factor in the games he played,” Hasenhuttl said.

“He not only scored fantastic goals but his mentality and his character really fit into our team. You can see why a club like Liverpool wanted to sign him. There are discussions going on but we will have a look in the summer.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

West Ham – Jesse Lingard

Since his first Premier League appearance for West Ham on February third, only Kelechi Iheanacho (14) has been involved in more Premier League goals than Jesse Lingard (13). He is a player the Hammers will surely be desperate to keep, if Manchester United can be convinced to sell.

Southampton – Theo Walcott

One player who will be at Southampton next season is Theo Walcott, who will sign on a free transfer from Everton. Against no side has the winger scored more Premier League goals than he has against West Ham (six).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– West Ham forward Michail Antonio has registered 10+ goals in his last two Premier League seasons, one of only five players to manage that feat in consecutive seasons for the Hammers. His strike against West Brom took him to 46 Premier League goals for the club, one behind Paolo Di Canio’s record of 47 which has stood since 2003.

– Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse hasn’t missed a single minute of Premier League football in either of the last two seasons – if he plays 90 minutes in this game, he will be the first midfielder to play every minute in consecutive seasons, and only the second midfielder to do so in more than one season, along with Gary McAllister (1993-94 with Leeds United, 1996-97 with Coventry City).

– When finishing a league campaign away from home, Southampton have won just one of their last 13 final games (D4 L8), beating Manchester City 1-0 in the final game at Maine Road in 2003.

– West Ham are unbeaten in their last six Premier League meetings with Southampton, winning five in a row before their 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture.

– Southampton have lost nine of their 10 Premier League away games so far in 2021, with the only exception being a 2-0 victory at bottom side Sheffield United. Saints have conceded 30 goals in these nine defeats, scoring just seven in return.