Southampton’s late penalty frustrates Newcastle in 2-2 draw

NEWCASTLE, England (AP)Newcastle and Southampton are still chasing their first wins in the Premier League this season after drawing 2-2 at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

James Ward-Prowse snatched a point for the visitors with a last-gasp penalty as Southampton twice came from behind to keep the pressure on Magpies boss Steve Bruce.

The Saints skipper struck to make it 2-2 six minutes into stoppage time after Newcastle found itself on the wrong end of a VAR decision for the third straight league game.

It was no more than Southampton deserved after out-playing and out-thinking their hosts for much of a contest they probably should have won but found themselves chasing after Newcastle’s Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin had struck either side of Mohamed Elyounoussi’s equalizer in the 74th.

Southampton has two points from three games, and Newcastle only one point.

Bruce endured chants of ”We want Brucie out” during a dreadful first half.

The drama came right at the end of the game when substitute Ryan Fraser’s shot was cleared off the line and Saint-Maximin followed up to smash home what looked like the winner.

That was until referee Paul Tierney was asked to have another look at Jamaal Lascelles’ challenge on Armstrong and handed Ward-Prowse his chance to claim the late point.

