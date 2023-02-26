CHICAGO (AP)Lance Jones’ 19 points helped Southern Illinois defeat UIC 68-65 on Sunday.

Jones made two free throws with 14 seconds to go and the Flames missed a last-second 3 attempt.

Jones shot 6 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line for the Salukis (22-9, 14-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Marcus Domask added 16 points while going 7 of 23 (1 for 3 from distance), and he also had five rebounds. Trent Brown finished 2 of 4 from 3-point range to finish with eight points.

The Flames (12-19, 4-16) were led by Jace Carter, who recorded 22 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Trevante Anderson added 21 points and six rebounds for UIC. Filip also had nine points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.