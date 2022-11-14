HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)Felipe Haase scored 17 points as Southern Miss beat Loyola-New Orleans 86-62 on Monday night.

Haase also contributed eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (3-0). DeAndre Pinckney scored 16 points and added seven rebounds and four steals. Austin Crowley was 6 of 12 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

Alex Hammond finished with 17 points and five assists for the Wolf Pack (0-2). Jalen Galloway added 11 points for Loyola-New Orleans. Michael Harden also had 10 points, five assists and two steals.

Southern Miss plays at Liberty on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.