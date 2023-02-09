HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP)DeAndre Pinckney scored 22 points and Southern Mississippi beat Louisiana 82-71 for its eighth straight victory on Thursday night.

Pinckney added six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (22-4, 11-2 Sun Belt Conference), who snapped Louisiana’s 10-game win streak. Neftali Alvarez and Felipe Haase scored 17 points apiece.

Jordan Brown led the Ragin’ Cajuns (20-5, 10-3) with 25 points and eight rebounds. Themus Fulks added 19 points and four assists, while Kentrell Garnett scored eight.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Southern Miss hosts UL Monroe, while Louisiana travels to play Troy.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.