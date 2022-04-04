MADRID (AP)Struggling Spanish league club Alaves said Monday it has parted ways with coach Jose Luis Mendilibar.

Mendilibar won only one of his 12 matches in charge of Alaves, which is in last place and six points from safety with eight matches left.

The announcement came two days after the team’s 4-1 loss at defending champion Atletico Madrid, its third league defeat in a row.

Alaves’ next match is Sunday at mid-table Osasuna.

The club did not announce a replacement for Mendiliba.

—

