Spanish club Alavés parts way with coach Abelardo Fernández

MADRID (AP)Struggling Spanish club Alaves parted ways with coach Abelardo Fernandez on Monday after just 12 games in charge.

The decision came after the team’s seventh straight winless game in the Spanish league – a 3-1 home loss to Celta Vigo on Sunday.

The team lost six matches in that streak, drawing one.

Fernandez was hired in January for his second spell in charge of the team but said he felt it was best for the club to bring in someone else to try to avoid relegation.

Alaves is in last place in the 20-team standings with 23 points from 29 matches.

