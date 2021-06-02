Sparks attempt to bounce back against last-place Fever

The Los Angeles Sparks are back home after splitting a four-game road trip.

A 79-69 loss at Dallas on Tuesday put a damper on a trip that started with a loss at Las Vegas, but the Sparks rebounded with consecutive wins in Chicago.

The Sparks (2-3) will try to improve their offense when they face the last-place Indiana Fever (1-8) on Thursday night.

“We can’t be overly frustrated with our defense,” L.A. coach Derek Fisher said, “but we just didn’t put the ball in the basket.”

The Sparks held the Wings to 39.4 percent shooting, forced 16 turnovers and blocked 10 shots.

L.A. got off to a good start offensively, opening a 14-7 lead midway through the first quarter. But it added just another 14 points during the rest of the half and trailed 38-28 at halftime.

“As the second quarter went along, we kind of lost that steam that we started the game with,” Fisher said.

Chiney Ogwumike did not play because of right knee soreness, and she is day-to-day. Nneka Ogwumike missed most of the fourth quarter with her left knee wrapped after it hit the court when she fell.

Fisher said he didn’t think Nneka Ogwumike’s knee was “a major issue.”

The Fever are 0-3 on a five-game road trip. They showed improvement in an 88-73 loss at Seattle on Tuesday after losing by a combined 59 points in consecutive games in Las Vegas.

They held the Storm to 18 points in the second quarter to get within five points at halftime and were down by nine after three quarters.

“You can just tell sometimes we’ll make the same mistakes over and over, but tonight you saw that ‘OK something happened,’ but we fixed it right away,” said Jessica Breland, who scored 12 points.

Indiana still needs to fix its three-point shooting (tied for sixth at 23.5 percent).

“None of us are into consolation prizes,” Indiana coach Marianne Stanley said after her team’s fourth consecutive loss, “but we made some good strides.”

