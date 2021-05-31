Sparks carry two-game win streak into Wings rematch

The Los Angeles Sparks found their stride over the weekend and will carry a two-game winning streak into Tuesday night’s game against the struggling Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas.

The Sparks fly to Texas after a thrilling 82-79 overtime victory in Chicago on Sunday that allowed Los Angeles to sweep the two-game weekend series from the Sky and even its record at 2-2.

Nia Coffey scored 15 points, including the deciding 3-pointer in the extra period as Los Angeles won for the second time in three days. Nneka Ogwumike led the Sparks with 21 points and nine rebounds while Erica Wheeler and Amanda Zahui B. scored 17 points each in Sunday’s win.

After losing their first two games by an average of 25.5 points per contest, the Sparks bounced back in a big way in the Windy City.

“There are always statistical things to be critical of,” Sparks coach Derek Fisher said after Sunday’s win. “(Our team) showed that collective grit and accountability from player to player — that ‘I’m not going to let my teammates down tonight.’ That’s what you need.”

Dallas (1-4) has dropped four straight games after beating the Sparks 94-71 in Los Angeles on May 14 in the season opener for both teams. The Wings’ latest setback was an 89-85 loss at home to Phoenix on Saturday.

Arike Ogunbowale and Marina Mabrey led Dallas with 24 points apiece in the loss. Tyasha Harris scored 13 points for the Wings and Kayla Thornton hit for 10.

Dallas trailed early after missing its first nine shots from the floor but used an 11-0 fourth-quarter rally to close to within three points with 10.5 seconds to play. The Mercury held on, with former Dallas star Skylar Diggins-Smith hitting a pair of free throws to cement the game.

“We didn’t stick to the game plan, defensively,” Dallas coach Vickie Johnson said afterward. “But then when we settled down, we won the last three quarters.”

All of the Wings’ losses have been by seven or fewer points.

–Field Level Media