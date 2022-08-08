Sparks open season-ending homestand vs. Sun

The Los Angeles Sparks cling to playoff aspirations heading into a three-game homestand to conclude the regular season, beginning Tuesday against the visiting Connecticut Sun.

Los Angeles (13-20) pulled out of a six-game losing streak on Sunday with a 79-76 win at Washington, salvaging the final date of a four-game road swing.

The Sparks won on July 21, before the disastrous stretch that dropped them into a five-team logjam of contenders for the final two playoff berths.

They sit a game behind Atlanta and Phoenix, which occupy the No. 7 and 8 seeds in the standings through Sunday, but trail New York by a half-game and dropped an important tiebreaker with Minnesota as part of their losing skid, 84-77, on July 31.

“We know our chances are somewhere about 1 percent or 2 percent,” interim head coach Fred Williams said before Sunday’s game. “But as long as you got a percent there, we’re going to go for it.”

Los Angeles possibly needs to win out, which includes two games against a Connecticut team in the mix for the No. 2 seed.

The Sun (22-11) fell a game behind Las Vegas for the second spot after losing 94-91 at league-leading Chicago on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Aces scored an 89-81 win at Seattle.

Connecticut was without head coach Curt Miller on Sunday. His mother died on Thursday, shortly before the Sun’s 77-64 win over Phoenix.

“We’re going to respect his privacy. He’s going to spend some time with his family, and we’re going to wish him well and put our prayers up to his family,” Jonquel Jones said following Thursday’s win. “That’s really all we can do.”

With Chris Koclanes filling in, Connecticut closes out its playoff push with the two matchups in Los Angeles and then returns home Aug. 14 to face Minnesota.

