Sparks travel to D.C. hoping to extend winning streak

Washington guard Natasha Cloud has an extra bounce in her step heading into the Mystics’ game against the visiting Los Angeles Sparks on Thursday night.

In Tuesday’s 85-81 win over the Minnesota Lynx, Cloud reached the 1,000-point mark of her WNBA career while turning in one of her best performances as a pro.

Cloud scored 11 points to go along with eight assists and a career-best six steals as the Mystics (3-5) snapped a two-game losing streak.

The meaning of the moment isn’t lost on Cloud, who became the first in the league to tally six steals in a game this season.

“To get this milestone and this accolade here in D.C., a community that has taken me in, that has embraced me and allowed me to grow from a young rookie to a seven-year vet, I feel constantly loved and embraced,” Cloud said. “When you have that support, not only from your organization and staff, but from your community, it makes your job a lot easier.”

The Sparks (4-3) are coming off a 68-63 win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday and have made this cross-country trip looking to extend their win streak to three games.

L.A. is without 2016 MVP Nneka Ogwumike, who is out four to six weeks with a left knee sprain, but the Sparks showed they have others who can step up.

That includes Amanda Zahui B, who, like Cloud, also just reached the 1,000-point mark of her career. She scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Saturday’s win, recording her first double-double of the season.

The Sparks are above the .500 mark for the first time all season. Head coach/general manager Derek Fisher said his team must continue to play its style of basketball to maintain momentum.

“We have to play with a level of physical and mental toughness,” Fisher said. “We’re hungry and we’re going to play each possession like it’s the last one of the game.”

–Field Level Media