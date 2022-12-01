FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP)Kahliel Spear’s 27 points helped Robert Morris defeat Wright State 80-59 on Thursday night.

Spear added five rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Colonials (3-5). Josh Corbin scored 15 points while going 5 of 11 (5 for 8 from distance), and added eight rebounds and three steals. Enoch Cheeks shot 5 for 14, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.

The Raiders (5-3) were led in scoring by Tim Finke, who finished with 18 points and two steals. Trey Calvin added 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.