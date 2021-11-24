Spencer leads Loyola (MD) past Elizabethtown 69-42

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)Cam Spencer scored 13 points, gabbed six rebounds and distributed six assists and Loyola (MD) beat Division III-level beat Elizabethtown 69-42 on Wednesday.

Nick Marshall had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Greyhounds (2-4) which ended a three-game losing streak. Jaylin Andrews scored 10 points and Alonso Faure had nine rebounds.

Jalin Robinson and Rance Russo each scored eight points for the Blue Jays and Tyreke Herbert had nine rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51