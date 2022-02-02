The Washington Spirit have signed Trinity Rodman to the richest contract in the history of the National Women’s Soccer League.

The extension with the 19-year-old daughter of NBA great Dennis Rodman is worth at least $1.1 million over four years, according to the Washington Post.

Octagon Soccer, which represents Rodman,announced that the deal makes Rodman the league’s highest-paid player.

Rodman was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NWSL draft by the Spirit, which went on to win the league championship. She scored seven goals and had seven assists, and was named the league’s Rookie of the Year.

”We’re incredibly excited to have Trin as a part of the Spirit family for at least the next three seasons. She has a truly special career ahead of her and makes us a better club on all fronts,” Spirit coach Kris Ward said.

Rodman was also named the 2021 U.S. Soccer Young Player of the Year following her rookie season with the Spirit. She earned her first call-up with the national team for its January camp.

Rodman’s deal runs through the 2024 season with a team option for 2025 that will be activated the first time she plays in a match for the Spirit this season. The package makes Rodman the highest-paid player over the course of those four years.

When she joined the league, Rodman signed a three-year deal with the Spirit, with a reported base salary of $42,000 a year.

Players reported to NWSL training camps this week for the league’s 10th season. The players association and the league agreed to terms on its first collective bargaining agreement on Monday.

Teams are able to use allocation money for salaries above the league maximum, which rose to $75,000 under the new CBA. National team players like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe previously commanded the highest wages in the NWSL because U.S. Soccer paid their salaries. That arrangement ended in December.

