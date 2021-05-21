Sporting Kansas City-Earthquakes Preview

Peter Vermes hopes that Sporting Kansas City can show some consistency by winning back-to-back games for the first time this season when they take on San Jose Earthquakes.

Sporting produced their best performance of the campaign last weekend with a convincing 3-0 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps.

That win came three days on from a 1-0 loss at Houston Dynamo, which itself swiftly followed a 2-1 win against Austin FC, all of which leaves SKC third in the Western Conference.

After turning on the style last time out, Vermes is now after a repeat performance against the Quakes on Saturday.

“You set bars for yourself and you have to continue to stay at that standard,” he said.

“We have something to aim for and it’s good when you perform well as it gives you an insight into what you’re capable of.

“But each game presents different challenges. We will continue striving for consistency. But as a team, San Jose are very tough.

“They work hard and have a very good idea how they want to play. They show a never-say-die attitude. You’ve got to be ready to compete when you face them.”

This weekend’s match has taken on added importance for San Jose following back-to-back defeats at the hands of Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers.

The Quakes fell behind in the opening quarter of both of those matches and failed to respond despite numerous chances, something head coach Matias Almeyda is looking to resolve.

“We always talk about scoring first and not conceding – that would be perfect,” he said. “But we can never plan what’s going to happen.

“That’s the way soccer is. It has surprises, and many times we work on something throughout the week, and everything changes five minutes later.

“Beyond our two losses, I stick with the intention of the players, and I take with me their desire to try to tie and win the games the way we did a few games ago.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

San Jose Earthquakes – Cristian Espinoza

Espinoza started the season strongly with a goal and an assist in his first three appearances, but he has since gone three matches without a goal involvement and was substituted off against Portland.

The South American winger likes playing against Sporting, though, having assisted three of his side’s last four goals against them.

Sporting Kansas City – Gianluca Busio

Busio has started all six of Sporting’s matches this season and has highlighted his versatility in the middle of the field.

The academy product has one goal to his name and has created six chances for his team-mates, as well as winning a team-high seven tackles.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– The Earthquakes have won just one of the last nine meetings between the sides (drawing two, including losing a penalty shoot-out in last year’s playoffs, and losing six). That lone win came in Sporting’s last visit to PayPal Park, a 4-1 victory in April 2019.

– After scoring in nine consecutive games (incl. playoffs), San Jose has gone scoreless in two straight matches for the first time since a run of three straight without a goal in July 2018.

– Sporting has lost consecutive away matches after opening the season with a road win at New York Red Bulls. Kansas City had lost only two of its previous 10 on the road dating back to the start of last season (W6 D2) before the last two matches.

– SKC took 26 shots against Vancouver on Sunday after attempting 25 against Austin FC on May 9. Only two other teams (Minnesota United 27 vs. FC Dallas, Nashville SC 31 vs. FC Cincinnati) have attempted 25 or more shots once this season.