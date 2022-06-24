The Seattle Sounders face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, and midfielder Cristian Roldan is confident he and his teammates can produce a positive result.

After a poor start to the season by its standards, Seattle have won four of its last six games, losing just once and drawing 1-1 with Los Angeles FC last time out. The Sounders sit seventh in the Western Conference before hosting Sporting, who have also underperformed so far in 2022.

Sporting has lost nine games this season but did claim a 2-1 victory at Nashville SC in its last league match, putting the club in good stead for the trip to Seattle.

“They’re always competitive,” Seattle’s Roldan said of Kansas City. “They’re always in matches. They press extremely hard. They win balls in the midfield. They always do really well in duels won. It’s going to be a matter of bringing it on Saturday.

“If we can send a message early, we are going to be a in a good spot. If we match their intensity, I like our chances.”

Sporting has boosted its roster this week with the arrival of midfielder Erik Thommy from Bundesliga team Stuttgart.

“This is a big step for me in my career,” said Thommy, who will officially join Sporting on July 7 when the MLS transfer window opens. “I have had very good conversations with Peter Vermes and I am excited to join MLS, a league that has developed a lot in the last few years.

“This club has great fans, great facilities and a great stadium. I want to give my best for the team and I am ready for the challenge.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Seattle – Jordan Morris

Morris set up five chances for teammates, a single-match career high, after creating just six chances in his first 10 league appearances combined this season.

Sporting Kansas City – Felipe Hernandez

Hernandez scored his first MLS goal of the season when he netted against Nashville, and then went on to score twice in Sporting’s 6-0 win over Union Omaha in the US Open Cup in midweek. He heads to Seattle in strong form.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– With eight wins in 14 meetings (57.1 percent), Sporting is the only Western Conference team to win more than half of its games against the Sounders since the start of the 2015 season. Only the Portland Timbers (nine in 21 games) have more wins over the Sounders in MLS in that time.

– The Sounders continued their strong post-CCL play with a 1–1 draw against league-leading LAFC on Saturday. Seattle has collected 13 points in its last six matches (W4 D2 L0), equaling New York City FC (five games) and the Vancouver Whitecaps (seven games) for most in MLS in that time.

– Sporting pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season on Sunday in ending Nashville’s long home unbeaten streak. The win ended a 10-match road winless run for SKC (D2 L8), which now looks for consecutive road wins for the first time since July-August 2021.

– Sporting has been a slow starter this season, as it is the only team in MLS without a goal in the opening 20 minutes of matches in 2022. SKC have not started too far behind, though, as it has conceded just twice within the game’s first 20 minutes.