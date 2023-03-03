Robin Fraser wants his Colorado Rapids players to come out “guns blazing” against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday to hit back from the thrashing they received from Seattle Sounders.

Colorado were hammered 4-0 by Seattle in their first match of the season, their heaviest defeat to open an MLS campaign in club history.

As his team prepare to host Kansas City on Saturday, Fraser is demanding a strong response from his players to their humiliation at the hands of the Sounders.

“You can’t change this now,” Fraser told reporters. “But we have to learn from it and we need to come out guns blazing next week.

“Kansas City is a very good team and we know it’s going to be a big challenge, but we need to deal with this.

“I want this one to hurt because it should hurt, but we have to also take it and learn from it and come out better next week.”

Looking to deny Colorado getting back on track are Kansas City, who were beaten 1-0 by Portland Timbers in their first match of the season.

Despite the defeat, head coach Peter Vermes remains hopeful of a positive season after finishing third bottom of the Western Conference last year.

“I think we’re in a good spot,” Vermes said. “I think the other day, our group played really well.

“I think we have a good group here, in the locker room and out on the field.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado Rapids – Darren Yapi

With last season’s top scorer Diego Rubio injured, 18-year-old Yapi is expected to lead the line again for just his third MLS start. He hit the crossbar in the defeat to Seattle and will hope to net his first MLS goal against Kansas City.

Sporting Kansas City – William Agada

Agada scored eight goals in just 12 MLS appearances last term, a great return considering he only signed in June. He could not get on the scoresheet against Portland, but will fancy his chances of opening his account for the season on Saturday.

MATCH PREDICTION – COLORADO WIN

The Rapids are facing one of their favourite opponents, with Kansas City only ever managing four outright wins in 40 matches at Colorado in all competitions.

Sporting have gone eight road games without a win, last picking up victory away from home in July and have not won at Colorado in their last nine visits.

Expect Kansas City’s dismal road record against the Rapids to continue with Colorado picking up the victory to bounce back from their opening-weekend humiliation.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Colorado: 46.9 per cent

Kansas City: 26 per cent

Draw: 27.1 per cent