DHARAMSALA, India (AP)Shreyas Iyer struck his third consecutive half-century as India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in their third and final Twenty20 cricket game on Sunday to sweep the series 3-0.

Iyer followed up his scores of 57 not out and an undefeated 74 in the first two games with 73 not out off 45 balls as India finished on 148-4 in 16.5 overs with 19 balls to spare.

Sri Lanka had won the toss and opted to bat, with Dasun Shanakar’s 74 not out off 38 balls helping the visitors recover to 146-5 after a shaky start.

Iyer’s total of 204 runs in the three-match series helped India wrap up a third consecutive T20 series sweep. India had previously beaten West Indies and New Zealand by the same margin.

This was India’s 12th consecutive win in T20 cricket.

Chasing 147, India made a slow start after losing Rohit Sharma (5) cheaply.

Sanju Samson (18) opened the innings in Ishan Kishan’s absence. He was caught behind in the seventh over after adding 45 runs for the second wicket with Shreyas Iyer.

Lahiru Kumara (2-39) then struck twice, including the removal of Deepak Hooda (21), as India was reduced to 103-4.

But Iyer was immaculate in his run scoring and never let the pressure creep up. He reached his sixth T20 half-century off 29 deliveries. Overall, he finished with nine fours and a six.

Ravindra Jadeja scored 22 not out off 15 deliveries as the duo added an easy 45 runs for the fifth wicket to steer India to another comfortable win.

This was after Sri Lanka failed to capitalize on winning the toss and was reduced to 11-3 in four overs.

Avesh Khan (2-23) and Mohammed Siraj (1-22) struck early blows as the Sri Lankan top order was destroyed.

Pathum Nissanka (1), Danushka Gunathilaka (0) and Charith Asalanka (4) all fell early.

Ravi Bishnoi (1-32) then bowled Janith Liyanage (9) to further reduce the visitors to 29-4.

Dinesh Chandimal scored 22 off 27 deliveries but his dismissal left Sri Lanka at 60-5 in 12.1 overs.

Shanaka then took charge and struck a 29-ball half-century. He hit nine fours and two sixes, putting on 86 runs off 47 deliveries with Chamika Karunaratne (12 not out).

Sri Lanka was short of a competitive total but Shanaka’s knock saved the side from total embarrassment.

The hosts had already sealed the series with convincing wins in the first two matches. India won in Lucknow by 62 runs and then won on Saturday in Dharamsala by seven wickets.

The two teams will now compete in a two-test series. The first test starts on March 4 in Mohali.

With the series already decided, India made wholesale changes to their playing eleven, resting Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Opener Kishan also missed out. He had suffered a blow to the head during the Indian innings on Saturday. He spent the night at a local hospital and is under observation for signs of concussion.

—

