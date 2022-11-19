NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP)Cole Doyle passed for 411 yards and five touchdowns and St. Francis (Pa.) beat Merrimack 52-23 on Saturday to claim the Northeast Conference championship.

St. Francis (9-2, 7-0) won its ninth straight game to finish undefeated in conference play. Its the first Red Flash team to go undefeated in league play – and ninth in NEC history. St. Francis is FCS Playoffs bound.

Dawson Snyder and Makai Jackson each had 100-plus yards receiving and QuaSean Holmes reached the century mark on the ground for St. Francis. Snyder had seven grabs for 163 yards and two touchdowns and Jackson added 116 yards. Holmes carried it seven times for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Gavin McCusker was 7 of 17 for 109 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Merrimack (8-3, 6-1).

