St. Hilaire leads New Orleans over Northwestern St. 85-77

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Derek St. Hilaire had 29 points as New Orleans defeated Northwestern State 85-77 on Saturday.

Troy Green had 16 points and nine rebounds for New Orleans (10-8, 5-1 Southland Conference), which earned its sixth straight victory. Tyson Jackson added 11 points and eight rebounds. Simeon Kirkland had 11 points.

Brian White scored a season-high 21 points for the Demons (4-16, 1-5), who have now lost four consecutive games. Kendal Coleman added 19 points, 15 rebounds and four assists. Cedric Garrett had 12 points.

The Privateers improve to 2-0 against the Demons this season. New Orleans defeated Northwestern State 80-79 on Jan. 8.

