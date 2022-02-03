CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP)Derek St. Hilaire had 25 points as New Orleans extended its winning streak to nine games, beating Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 79-70 on Thursday night.

Troy Green had 13 points and seven rebounds for New Orleans (13-8, 8-1 Southland Conference). Tyson Jackson added 11 points. Simeon Kirkland had 11 rebounds.

Trevian Tennyson had 15 points for the Islanders (16-7, 5-4). Isaac Mushila added 14 points and 15 rebounds. Jalen Jackson also scored 14 points.

—

—

