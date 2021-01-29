Stanford looks to keep momentum going vs. Sun Devils

Stanford will attempt defeat a Pac-12 opponent for the third straight game without three of its regular starters when the Cardinal visit Arizona State on Saturday in Tempe, Ariz.

Stanford (10-5, 6-3 Pac-12) has defeated conference title contenders UCLA and Arizona in consecutive games without starters Ziaire Williams (personal reasons) Bryce Wills (knee) and Daejon Davis (knee). They did not make the trip for Saturday’s game.

The Cardinal beat Arizona 73-64 on Thursday to complete their first season sweep of the Wildcats since the 2007-08 season.

“I was proud of our guys and the way they competed,” Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. “If we would have lost, I still would have been a proud coach. We’re growing as a group and excited as we move forward.”

Jaiden Delaire had a career-high tying 21 points and Michael O’Connell added a career-high 14 against Arizona. O’Connell, a freshman point guard taking over for Willis, did not have a turnover.

Oscar da Silva continues to be the catalyst, scoring 17 points in the win over Arizona.

“We were talking all week that we have not swept (Arizona) since 2008, so I think the guys’ level of intensity was all the way locked in,” Delaire said.

da Silva leads the Cardinal averaging 19.6 points and 7.0 rebounds a game while Delaire is at 11.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. O’Connell has 30 assists with only 10 turnovers.

Arizona State (5-8, 2-5) ended a six-game losing with its 72-68 win over California on Thursday.

Frontcourt players Jalen Graham, Kimani Lawrence, and Marcus Bagley combined for 30 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks on 13-for-19 shooting from the field. They complemented guards Remy Martin, Alonzo Verge Jr. and Jaelen House, who combined for 31 points.

Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley went with a taller starting lineup, moving Verge to the bench and starting small forward Lawrence. It was the seventh different lineup used by Hurley this season.

“I really like what I saw,” Hurley said. “If I could single someone out — I usually just talk more about generalities about the team performance — but Jaelen House (three steals off the bench) was most likely the difference maker in the game.”

The Sun Devils are led by Martin’s 17.5 points a game. He has struggled from 3-point range this season, making only 28.6 percent of his 56 attempts.

