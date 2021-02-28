Starks lifts CS Northridge past CS Bakersfield 90-87

HELSINKI (AP)Hannu Mikkola, the 1983 rally world champion and one of Finland's rally greats who earned the nickname the ''Flying Finn'' and international renown in a driving career spanning more than 30 years, has died. He was 78.

Mikkola's son Vesa Mikkola, a former rally driver, tweeted Saturday that ''we lost my father Hannu to cancer this weekend. Most knew him as a rallying great who ushered in the golden years of the sport. To me he was dad.''