Stars looking for more magic against Blackhawks

For Dallas Stars coach Rick Bowness, Tuesday’s 6-1 victory against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks in the opener of a two-game series was an “I told you so” moment.

Six players scored for the Stars and Jason Robertson tied a franchise rookie record with four assists. The teams will meet again Thursday night at American Airlines Center.

“I have been telling you guys for a month now that we are doing a lot of good things offensively, but the puck just wasn’t going in,” Bowness said. “So, the only difference (Tuesday) was that the puck went into the net. We didn’t change anything, and we created the same opportunities that we have been doing for the last couple of weeks. The only difference was that the puck went in. So, that was really good to see.”

The defending Western Conference champion Stars need that to continue. They’re in seventh place in the Central Division, 10 points behind Chicago, which currently holds the fourth and final playoff position in the division. But Dallas, which struggled with coronavirus concerns earlier in the season that forced several postponements, have six games in hand on the Blackhawks.

“Where we are in the battle for a playoff spot, you get about an hour to enjoy this (victory),” Bowness said. “We’ll get focused on Thursday night. Can we bring it again? We are going to have to. (Tuesday) put us back in the playoff hunt.”

Joel Kiviranta and Jamie Oleksiak scored in the first period to get the Stars off to a good start Tuesday.

After Chicago’s Mattias Janmark scored against his former team early in the second, the Stars got goals from John Klingberg, Joe Pavelski and Esa Lindell in a four-minute span midway through the period to put the game away. Roope Hintz scored in the third for the Stars.

“They were good and we didn’t have it (Tuesday),” said Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton, whose team was opening a six-game trip. “Right from the start, they were sharper. …

“I thought we had a decent push-back the beginning of the second (period). Then we take a penalty in the offensive zone and they score. We’ve got to find a way to push through that and have another push. I think they got better and we didn’t push back. … We’ve got to realize what makes us good and find a way to bring it when we get another crack at these guys.”

Klingberg’s power-play goal at 7:25 of the second gave the Stars a 3-1 lead. It was especially meaningful for the defenseman as his fiancee, Fanny, gave birth Sunday morning to daughter Elsa. Stars players greeted Klingberg with a personalized No. 3 “Daddy” jersey and Pavelski retrieved the puck after the goal as a keepsake.

“We are brothers,” Klingberg said. “We have been through a lot together, ups and downs. We are sticking up for each other and helping each other out. It’s nice to see that he goes to pick up the puck. It’s going to be a special memory for me.”

