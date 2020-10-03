Starting quarterbacks of North Dakota State dynasty

(Stats Perform) – North Dakota State is the unquestioned Quarterback U in FCS college football.

Regardless of whether Trey Lance ended his North Dakota State career against Central Arkansas on Saturday or makes a return for the potential spring season, he is one four Bison quarterbacks to lead FCS championship-winning seasons during the last nine years, each also receiving the Most Outstanding Player award at the NCAA Division I FCS Championship Game.

The four starting quarterbacks during North Dakota State’s FCS dynasty, which included eight national titles and a 137-13 record during the 2010s:

Brock Jensen (2009-2013)

47-5 record as starter with 48th career win off the bench; starter on 2011, ’12 and ’13 FCS championship-winning teams, voted game’s most outstanding player in 2012 and ’13; 2013 Missouri Valley Football Conference offensive player of the year and fourth in Walter Payton Award voting; starter in FBS wins at Minnesota, Colorado State and Kansas State; ranks No. 1 in NDSU history in passing attempts (1,124) and completions (703) and No. 2 in passing yards (8,598), touchdown passes (72), TDs responsible for (107) and total offensive yards (9,838); member of 2016 Grey Cup champion Ottawa Redblacks

Carson Wentz (2011-15)

20-3 as starter; starter on 2014 and ’15 FCS championship-winning teams, voted game’s most outstanding player both times; also member of national championship teams in 2011 (as redshirt), ’12 and ’13, and five MVFC championship teams; ranks No. 4 in NDSU history in passing attempts (612), completions (392), passing yards (5,115), TD passes (45) and completion percentage (.641) and No. 5 in pass efficiency rating (153.9); three-time recipient of NCAA Elite 89 for the highest GPA at the national championship game; Drafted second overall by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016 – the highest selection for an FCS player

Easton Stick (2014-18)

49-3 as starter – the all-time FCS record for wins by a quarterback; starter on 2017 and ’18 FCS championship-winning teams, voted game’s most outstanding player in 2017; also member of national championship teams in 2014 (as redshirt) and ’15, and five MVFC championship teams; 2018 MVFC offensive player of the year and third in Walter Payton Award voting; ranks No. 1 in NDSU history in passing yards (8,693), TD passes (88), TDs responsible for (129) and total offensive yards (11,216), and No. 2 in passing attempts (980) and completions (598); selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Trey Lance (2018-Present)

17-0 as starter; starter on 2019 FCS championship-winning team, voted game’s most outstanding player; also member of national championship team in 2018 as redshirt; 2019 MVFC offensive player of the year and first player to receive both Stats Perform Walter Payton (FCS offensive player) and Jerry Rice (FCS freshman) awards in the same season; set NCAA all-divisions record for most passing attempts in a complete season (287) without an interception; holds NDSU single-season marks for total offensive yards (3,886) and pass efficiency rating (180.6)

