Stats Perform FCS Week 5 Honors

(Stats Perform) – A smaller weekly schedule in FCS college football this fall hasn’t slowed the outstanding performances.

The Stats Perform team and player of the week for Week 5 games ending on Oct. 3:

FCS TEAM OF THE WEEK

Central Arkansas (2-2): 39-28 loss at North Dakota State

The Bears played valiantly before falling at three-time defending FCS champion North Dakota State. The Southland Conference power led three different times for a combined 28 minutes, 49 seconds, ultimately falling behind for good midway through the fourth quarter. Quarterback Breylin Smith had three touchdown passes, while the defense sacked Bison standout Trey Lance three times and safety Nick Nakawaasah handed him his first interception in his 308th career attempt.

FCS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Bailey Zappe, Houston Baptist, QB, Sr., 6-2, 215, Victoria, Texas

Zappe began the short fall season by earning national player of the week and ended it with a second award as Houston Baptist edged Eastern Kentucky 33-30 for its first win. He completed 35 of 46 pass attempts for 380 yards and three touchdowns, surpassing 10,000 career yards with his final completion. Three of the Huskies’ four games were against FBS competition yet Zappe was 141 of 215 (65.6 percent) for 1,833 yards, 15 touchdowns and only one interception.