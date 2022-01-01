Steele carries Abilene Christian over Dixie State 64-50

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP)Cameron Steele had a career-high 23 points plus 10 rebounds as Abilene Christian extended its winning streak to 11 games, defeating Dixie State 64-50 on Saturday night.

Airion Simmons had eight rebounds for Abilene Christian (11-2, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference).

Mahki Morris, who was second on the Wildcats in scoring entering the matchup with 11 points per game, was held to only 2 points. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

After Abilene Christian outscored Dixie State 31-17 in the first half, both teams scored 33 in the second as the road team clinched the 14-point victory. The Trailblazers’ 33 points in the second half were a season low for the team.

Dancell Leter had 15 points for the Trailblazers (7-8, 0-2). Hunter Schofield added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Cameron Gooden, who led the Trailblazers in scoring entering the contest with 15 points per game, shot only 13% for the game (1 of 8).

