Steelers sign QB Mason Rudolph to extension through 2022

PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed backup quarterback Mason Rudolph to a one-year contract extension through the 2022 season.

The team made the move just moments before the start of the 2021 draft, indicating they will not be shopping for veteran Ben Roethlisberger’s replacement with the 24th overall pick.

Rudolph, a third-round selection in 2018, has played in 15 games for the Steelers, most of them in 2019 when Roethlisberger went down with a right elbow injury at halftime of Week 2. Rudolph is 5-3 as a starter, completing 176 of 283 passes for 1,765 yards and 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Rudolph was entering the final year of his rookie contract. The extension gives the Steelers a bit of continuity at the position with Roethlisberger perhaps entering the final season of his career.

Roethlisberger turned 39 last month and adjusted his contract in March to make it more salary cap friendly, though his status beyond 2021 is uncertain. The Steelers also brought back third-stringer Josh Dobbs on a one-year deal and signed 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins to a one-year deal in January.

