PITTSBURGH (AP)The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed free-agent safety Damontae Kazee to a one-year contract.

The financial terms of the agreement, announced Tuesday, were not disclosed.

Kazee spent the 2021 season in Dallas, making 52 tackles and finishing with two interceptions in 17 games, with 15 starts.

The 28-year-old Kazee began his career in Atlanta, playing four seasons for the Falcons from 2017-20. He tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions in 2018.

Kazee will compete with Terrell Edmunds for playing time. The Steelers re-signed Edmunds – their first-round pick in 2017 – to a one-year deal last month.

