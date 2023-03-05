ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Jake Stephens had 25 points in Chattanooga’s 74-62 victory over Wofford on Sunday night in the semifinals of the Southern Conference Tournament.

Stephens also added seven rebounds and four steals for the Mocs (18-16). Dalvin White was 4-of-7 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. Jamal Johnson was 5-of-9 shooting (0 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Jackson Paveletzke finished with 20 points for the Terriers (17-16). B.J. Mack added 16 points and seven rebounds for Wofford. Messiah Jones also recorded 12 points and seven rebounds.

Chattanooga took the lead with 15 seconds left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 35-34 at halftime, with Stephens racking up 12 points. Chattanooga pulled away with an 11-0 run in the second half to extend a one-point lead to 12 points. They outscored Wofford by 11 points in the final half, as Stephens led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.