DELAND, Fla. (AP)Wheza Panzo scored 15 points as Stetson beat Jacksonville 73-61 on Thursday night.

Panzo was 4-of-8 shooting, including 4 for 7 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Hatters (8-6). Josh Smith scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Luke Brown was 5-of-7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Kevion Nolan led the Dolphins (8-6) in scoring, finishing with 20 points and six rebounds. Jordan Davis added 11 points and three steals for Jacksonville. Gyasi Powell also put up 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.