LAS VEGAS (AP)John Tonje led Colorado State with 20 points and Isaiah Stevens scored the game-winning jump shot with 2.7 seconds left as the Rams defeated Fresno State 67-65 on Wednesday in the first round of the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Stevens’ game-winner came on a floater in the lane.

Tonje also contributed five rebounds for the Rams (15-17). Stevens scored 19 points, going 7 of 16 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line. Patrick Cartier was 4 of 7 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

Isaiah Hill led the way for the Bulldogs (11-20) with 22 points and six assists. Eduardo Andre added 20 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and three blocks for Fresno State. In addition, Leo Colimerio had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.