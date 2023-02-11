MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Parker Stewart had 18 points in UT Martin’s 84-61 victory over Little Rock on Saturday night.

Stewart also had five rebounds for the Skyhawks (16-11, 8-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Jalen Myers scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. K.J. Simon recorded 14 points and finished 6 of 12 from the field.

Isaiah Palermo led the way for the Trojans (8-19, 4-10) with 19 points. CJ White added 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Little Rock. Ethan Speaker also recorded 10 points and six rebounds.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.