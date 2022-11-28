MARTIN, Tenn. (AP)Parker Stewart hit a pair of free throws with five seconds left to help UT Martin hold off McNeese, 86-83 on Monday night.

Trae English hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds left to get the Cowboys within one, 84-83, but he missed a 3 to tie the game with a second left.

Stewart finished with 34 points and had seven rebounds for the Skyhawks (4-4). K.J. Simon added 22 points while shooting 6 for 15 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 13 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Desmond Williams finished 4 of 9 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points.

The Cowboys (2-5) were led by English, who recorded 29 points, five assists and two steals. Christian Shumate added 17 points and 11 rebounds for McNeese. Johnathan Massie also had 11 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.