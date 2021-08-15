Stojanovic, Fire hand Crew fourth straight loss, 1-0

CHICAGO (AP)Luka Stojanovic scored for the third time in the last two games and the Chicago Fire beat the Columbus Crew 1-0 on Sunday night.

Brian Gutierrez had his shot in the area deflected but it went directly to Stojanovic, who turned and scored in the 77th minute. Stojanovic had his first multi-goal game in MLS in a 2-1 victory over the New York Red Bulls last week.

Chicago (5-9-5) has won back-to-back games and is unbeaten in its last four.

The Crew (6-7-6) have lost four games in a row, conceding 12 goals over that span. Columbus allowed just 21 goals all last season.

