Storm attempt to stay unbeaten on road against Fever

The Seattle Storm will look to keep their unbeaten road record intact on Tuesday when they visit the reeling Indiana Fever in Indianapolis.

The WNBA-leading Storm (10-2) improved to 5-0 away from home by winning the first three contests of their five-game road trip. They will conclude the trek on Tuesday with another game against the Fever (1-11), who have lost seven in a row.

Breanna Stewart, who averages a team-best 21.3 points and 9.6 rebounds, had 22 and 9, respectively, in Seattle’s 89-66 victory over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday.

“Obviously, they don’t have (star Jonquel Jones) and taking that into account, but a win is a win,” Stewart said, per The Seattle Times. “To be able to come here in Game 3 of our road trip and win like this, it means that we’re progressing in the right direction. We’re getting to where we want to be.”

Stewart was where she wanted to be in the first meeting against Indiana. The 2018 WNBA MVP scored 16 of her 28 points in the first half of Seattle’s 88-73 victory on June 1.

Teaira McCowan collected 12 points and 14 rebounds in a losing effort for the Fever in that game. She also came off the bench with 20 and 13, respectively, in Indiana’s 83-79 setback to the Chicago Fire on Saturday.

“Honestly, I don’t care if I come off the bench, I don’t care if I start. Just know when I get in, you know what I’m going to do,” McCowan said, per The Indianapolis Star.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 16 points and Lindsay Allen added a career-high 12 off the bench for the Fever, who shot 48.4 percent from the floor.

“I think we took a big leap forward as a team today,” Indiana coach Marianne Stanley said after the loss. “I think this is a game that we can build upon to keep getting better.”

