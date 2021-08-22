Storm spoil Delle Donne’s return, beating Mystics 85-78

WASHINGTON (AP)Breanna Stewart had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks and the Seattle Storm used a late run to beat the Washington Mystics 85-78 on Sunday, spoiling two-time WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne’s return.

Delle Donne, who made her first appearance in nearly two years, scored 16 points for the Mystics (8-14). She helped Washington win Game 5 of the 2019 WNBA Finals on October 10, 2019, securing the first title franchise history despite playing with three herniated disks in her back. The 2015 WNBA scoring champion had two back surgeries and missed 22 months with a career-threatening injury.

Sue Bird and Stephanie Talbot each hit a 3-pointer during a 12-2 run that gave Seattle (18-7) an 85-76 lead with 1:18 to play. Tina Charles led Washington with 20 points.

SPARKS 86, LIBERTY 83

NEW YORK (AP) – Erica Wheeler scored 17 points and Brittney Sykes made two defensive stops in the closing seconds to help Los Angeles beat New York.

Nneka Ogwumike and Kristi Toliver scored 16 points apiece for Los Angeles (10-13).

Natasha Howard had 17 points and 11 rebounds for New York.