Storm welcome back Stewart and Bird, beat New York

NEW YORK (AP)Jewell Loyd scored 29 points and Breanna Stewart added 19 to help the Seattle Storm rout the New York Liberty 99-83 on Friday night.

The teams also played Wednesday night and the Liberty came away with a four-point win, rallying from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The Storm didn’t have Sue Bird and Stewart in the lineup for that game as the pair missed the team’s last two games – both losses – while resting after helping the U.S. win a seventh consecutive gold medal at the Olympics.

Stewart also spent time at home with wife Marta Xargay Casademont and their new baby daughter Ruby, who was born via surrogate Aug. 9.

Now with the two back in the lineup, the Storm (17-7) turned a one-point halftime deficit into a blowout. The game was tied at 59 midway through the third quarter when Seattle closed the quarter on a 17-4 run. Loyd and Stewart each scored six points during the burst.

The Liberty (11-13) couldn’t recover in the fourth quarter.

Sami Whitcomb scored 15 of her 26 points in the first quarter to lead New York.

FEVER 83, WINGS 81

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Danielle Robinson converted a go-ahead, three-point play with 7.2 seconds left and the Fever rallied to beat the Wings.

Indiana (5-18) won on the road for just the second time this season – in 11 attempts.

Trailing 81-80 with 25.8 seconds left, Robinson dribbled down the clock and drove the right side of the lane before getting fouled by Marina Mabrey and making the layup.

After a timeout, Dallas got it to Arike Ogunbowale but her jumper from the wing was long and the Wings couldn’t get off another shot after getting the offensive rebound.

Isabelle Harrison led Dallas (10-14) with 22 points and seven rebounds.