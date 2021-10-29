Streaking Jets seek fifth straight win vs. slumping Sharks

The streaking Winnipeg Jets look for their fifth straight win when they visit the slumping San Jose Sharks on Saturday.

The Jets improved to 2-0 on their three-game road trip with a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.

“That’s one of the toughest things to do in this league, is get on a streak, get on a roll, to be able to stack a couple, especially on the road,” Jets forward Kyle Connor said. “It’s good. I think we can build off these games.”

Winnipeg is benefitting from several individual streaks of late, including one by Connor, who had three assists against the Kings and has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) during a five-game point streak.

Meanwhile forward Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice against Los Angeles and has six goals and three assists during a career-long, six-game point streak.

“I just want to be consistent and consistently help the team win, and right now the puck’s going in, but I want to be helpful defensively, helpful offensively without the puck, with the puck, everything,” Dubois said.

Defenseman Neal Pionk has five points in his past three games.

Eric Comrie stopped 30 of 32 shots in his season debut. Connor Hellebuyck has allowed eight goals over his past three starts, all wins.

The Jets continue to be without forward Mark Scheifele. He cleared the COVID-19 protocol on Thursday, but his likely return date is Tuesday when the Jets host the Dallas Stars.

The Sharks are streaking as well, but in the wrong direction. After winning four games to start the season, San Jose has lost three in a row, managing just four goals in the process.

On Thursday, the Sharks opened a five-game homestand and mustered 45 shots on goal but could not get one past Canadiens goalie Jake Allen in a 4-0 loss.

“That’s the way it’s going to go sometimes,” said Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson. “I don’t think we sustained or played very well early in the year when we scored goals. Now it’s a little bit the other way around.”

The Sharks went 0-for-4 on the power play and are 0-for-12 over the last four games.

“Our power play is generating shots and chances,” coach Bob Boughner said. “We’re just not getting a bounce.”

Forwards Timo Meier (four goals, five assists) and Logan Couture (three goals, six assists) both had their point streaks end at six games.

Adin Hill made 28 saves for the Sharks in his fifth start of the season. He has allowed at least three goals in each of his past three starts.

“I thought we looked a little tired at times coming out,” Boughner said. “There’s no panic in the room right now. Three (losses) in a row now, we could still be in a good spot with a good showing against Winnipeg.”

Forward Matt Nieto, who missed Thursday’s game because of a lower-body injury sustained Tuesday against Nashville, is day-to-day.

Jasper Weatherby had a goal and an assist as Sharks rallied for a 4-3 win over the Jets in their first meeting of the season on Oct. 16.

