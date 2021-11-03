Strong field as PGA Tour goes from seaside course to another

World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
Site: Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
Course: El Camaleon GC at Mayakoba. Yardage: 7,017. Par: 71.
Prize money: $7.2 million. Winner’s share: $1.296 million.
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champion: Viktor Hovland.
FedEx Cup leader: Sam Burns.
Last week: Lucas Herbert won the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Notes: Mayakoba has become enough of a destination that it features the strongest field so far among full-field events. It has its strongest field since it began in 2007. … Among those from the top 15 in the world are Justin Thomas, Tony Finau and Brooks Koepka. … The field includes 10 players from the Ryder Cup, six of them from Europe, which includes Shane Lowry and Ian Poulter. … This is the third consecutive PGA Tour event played outside the United States, following events in Japan and Bermuda. … Foreign-born players have won the last four events on the PGA Tour schedule. … The last four tournaments at Mayakoba have been decided by one shot. … Matt Kuchar is in the field. He holds the tournament record at 22-under 262. … Justin Thomas tied for 12th last year. … Lee Westwood, Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are the only Ryder Cup players who have not played since Whistling Straits.
Next week: Houston Open.
Online: https://www.pgatour.com/