Struck, defense lead Missouri State to 13-6 win over N. Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)Matt Struck was 19-of-25 passing for 174 yards and the game’s only touchdown to help Missouri State beat Northern Iowa 13-6 on Saturday.

Struck threw a 3-yard TD pass to Carson Buddemeyer to open the scoring with four minutes left in the first quarter and Missouri State (3-4, 3-1 Missouri Valley Conference) led the rest of the way.

Northern Iowa (2-3, 2-3), which went into the game ranked No. 10 in the STATS FCS poll, had won its last to matchups with the Bears by a combined score of 59-0.

Struck, a senior transfer from Idaho State who started in place of injured Jalen Johnson, hit Damoriea Vick for a 22-yard gain on fourth-and-6 to set up a 33-yard field goal by Jose Pizano that gave Missouri State a 13-6 lead with 4:30 to play.

Redshirt freshman Justin Fomby was 18-of-29 passing for 215 yards with an interception for Northern Iowa. He started in place of Will McElvain, who missed to game due to issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The Panthers, who were limited to 27 yards rushing on 26 carries, have lost three games this season by a combined total of 11 points.

