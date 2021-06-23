Struggling Fever return home to face Wings

The Dallas Wings will look to produce a victory in the finale of a two-game road trip when they square off against the struggling Indiana Fever on Thursday in Indianapolis.

Indiana has lost 10 straight games and hasn’t won since its only victory on May 23.

The Wings dropped the first game of the short road trip when they lost at Connecticut 80-70 on Tuesday. The defeat was Dallas’ third in its past four games.

Dallas, which led by as many as 14 points in the loss, was outrebounded 37-27 by the Sun, with the majority of the margin coming on the offensive glass as the Wings surrendered 12 offensive rebounds.

Arike Ogunbowale had 18 points for the Wings to extend her WNBA-leading and team-record streak of scoring in double figures to 51. Satou Sabally added 16 points for Dallas (6-8).

Marina Mabrey, the Wings’ second-leading scorer, had just two points and took just three shots after hitting for a season-high 28 points in Saturday’s win over Minnesota.

“I want to get better in every single part of my game and I’m going to continue to do that,” Mabrey said told The Athletic. “I’ve only scratched the surface.”

The Fever (1-14) head home for the first of a four-game homestand after an 82-77 loss at Washington on Saturday. Danielle Robinson scored a season-high 19 points for Indiana in the defeat.

“I really wanted to come out aggressive and I think that’s one of the things missing to finding my rhythm,” Robinson said. “I finally started feeling like myself.”

Tiffany Mitchell added 18 points for Indiana, with Kelsey Mitchell contributing 13 points and Teaira McCowan leading the Fever bench with 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Fever were up 12 points early in Saturday’s game with Washington and went into the fourth quarter tied at 61. But then things came unraveled.

“The big thing was they scored 18 points off our turnovers,” Fever coach Marianne Stanley said. “The telling part is that most of them were live-ball turnovers that were converted into points by them.”

–Field Level Media