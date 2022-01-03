Struggling side Troyes appoints Bruno Irles as new coach

TROYES, France (AP)Struggling first division side Troyes appointed Bruno Irles as its new coach on Monday after Laurent Batlles was fired during the midseason break.

Troyes said in a statement that Irles was given a contract until June 2023.

Troyes was promoted last season and is in 15th place after 19 rounds heading into Sunday’s game at fifth-placed Montpellier.

The 46-year-old Irles won two league titles with Monaco as a defender and was part of the coaching staff under Didier Deschamps after retiring in 2003.

The Frenchman then coached Monaco’s reserves from 2011-13 and had regular work as a television pundit.

KFXK Fox 51