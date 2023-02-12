SINGAPORE (AP)South Africa’s Ockie Strydom shot a 9-under 63 on Sunday to power up the leaderboard and clinch the Singapore Classic by one stroke from Finland’s Sami Valimaki.

Strydom carded a final round of 63 – the best score of the final day at Laguna National Golf Resort Club – to finish at 19-under 269 overall for his second win on the European Tour after claiming the Alfred Dunhill championship in South Africa in December.

Valimaki, who started the final round two shots behind overnight leaders Wang Jeung-hun and Alejandro del Rey, shot a 6-under 66 to finish one stroke behind Strydom.

Wang and del Rey finished in a tie for third with Germany’s Marcel Schneider at 15-under 273.

McKibbin, a 20-year-old from Northern Ireland, who was the first-round leader after shooting a 64, finished in a tie for 11th at 13-under 275.

